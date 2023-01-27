With the rugby World Cup in France looming, French rugby federation president Bernard Laporte resigned from his position Friday after he was convicted in a corruption case last month, the French sports minister said.

According to AP, a Paris court in December found Laporte guilty of passive corruption, influence peddling, illegal interest taking and misuse of corporate assets.

His stepping down came a day after French rugby clubs voted against accepting Patrick Buisson as interim president. Buisson was nominated by the suspended Laporte to replace him on an interim basis while he fought his suspended two-year sentence on corruption charges.

About 90% of clubs participated in Thursday’s electronic vote, which went against Buisson by 51% to 49%.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata