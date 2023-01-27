Officials in southern Poland said that a person was found dead Friday after an explosion demolished half of an old Evangelical parish house in the city of Katowice, according to AP.

The explosion injured at least seven people, and one person remained missing, according to the regional governor.

Gov. Jaroslaw Wieczorek said two women initially were reported missing but firefighters found the body of one of them in the rubble shortly after noon.

Wieczorek said he hopes the other person will be found alive in the wreckage or safe at another location.

