Greece’s government on Friday survived, as expected, a no-confidence vote following a motion by the country’s opposition leader over a wiretapping scandal that has stung the center-right governing party in the run-up to elections, AP reports.

Of parliament’s 300 members, 143 voted in favor of the no-confidence motion while 156 voted against. One lawmaker was absent. The vote followed a heated three-day parliamentary debate. The motion had been expected to fail, as the governing New Democracy party holds a comfortable majority of 156 seats.

Main opposition Syriza party leader Alexis Tsipras said Wednesday when he filed the motion that it would force Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to answer publicly about the scandal, in which a series of high-ranking politicians, government ministers and military officers were reportedly under surveillance.

