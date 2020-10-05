Ue, Von der Leyen in auto isolamento

La presidente della Commissione Ue Von der Leyen è in autoisolamento dopo aver partecipato a una riunione con una persona poi risultata positiva. Lo ha annunciato la stessa presidente su Twitter. "Sono stata informata di aver partecipato a una riunione martedì scorso a cui ha partecipato una persona che ieri è risultata positiva al Covid-19. Secondo la normativa vigente, mi sto quindi autoisolando fino a domani mattina. Giovedì sono risultata negativa e oggi mi sono di nuovo sottoposta a test", ha scritto la Von der Leyen.

I’ve been informed that I participated in a meeting last Tuesday attended by a person who yesterday tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with regulations in force, I’m therefore self-isolating until tomorrow morning. I’ve tested negative on Thursday & am tested again today

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 5, 2020

