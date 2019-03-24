Romania sposta ambasciata a Gerusalemme: è primo Stato Ue

di vln

Milano, 24 mar. (LaPresse) - La premier romena Viorica Dancila ha annunciato lo spostamento dell'ambasciata della Romania da Tel Aviv a Gerusalemme. È il primo Paese dell'Ue a prendere questa decisione dopo quella del presidente americano Donald Trump. Lo riportano i media locali. "Il governo rumeno aveva avviato il processo di valutazione dell'opportunità di trasferire l'ambasciata rumena a Gerusalemme - ha dichiarato la premier - Questo è il motivo per cui sono lieta di annunciare che io, come primo ministro della Romania, e il governo, abbiamo deciso di trasferire la nostra ambasciata a Gerusalemme, la capitale dello Stato di Israele".

“Moving the American embassy is emblematic and it proves the powerful connection of values and interests between the American people and the Israeli people,” Dancila begins.

“In fact the Romanian government initiated the process of evaluating the opportunity of moving the Romanian embassy to Jerusalem. This is why I am pleased to announce today in front of this AIPAC audience that after the finalization of this analysis, with all the constitutional actors involved in the decision-making process and in full consensus that I, as prime minister of Romania, and the government that I run will move our embassy to Jerusalem, the capital of the State of Israel.”

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata