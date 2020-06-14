Morocco to ship anti-Covid medical aid to 15 African countries

King Mohammed VI of Morocco has ordered the shipment of medical aid to help 15 African countries counter the coronavirus outbreak, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

The Moroccan-made aid is composed of 8 million face masks, 900,000 face shields, 660,000 protective gear and 30,000 liters of sanitser as well as 75,000 packs of chloroquine and 15,000 packs of Azithromycin, the ministry said in a statement.

The aid, which complies with WHO standards, will be airlifted to Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Comoros, Congo, Eswatini, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Tanzania, Chad and Zambia.

This act of solidarity comes following an initiative launched by King Mohammed VI on April 13 to support African countries in their efforts to deal with the pandemic.

