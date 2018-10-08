Elezioni metà mandato Usa, Taylor Swift rompe il silenzio: "Voto per i Democratici"

Su Instagram è arrivato l'endorsement della cantante: "Ho deciso di sostenere Phil Bredesen al Senato e per Jim Cooper alla Camera". E ha attaccato l'avversario, la repubblicana Marsha Balckburn
La solitamente apolitica Taylor Swift scende in campo in vista delle elezioni di medio termine americane che si terranno a novembre e rompe il silenzio sulle sue opinioni politiche. A sorpresa, la cantante di 'Bad blood' ha deciso di esporsi tramite un lungo post su Instagram, dove conta ben 112 milioni di follower, spiegando che, se in passato era stata "riluttante" all'idea di condividere le sue opinioni politiche, ora ha cambiato idea. E così, è arrivato il suo endorsement per il candidato democratico che corre per il Senato Usa nel suo Paese natale, il Tennessee, e ha sferrato un feroce attacco contro l'avversario, la repubblicana Marsha Blackburn, che attualmente siede alla Camera.
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting!
"Nonostante lo abbia fatto in passato e abbia intenzione, anche in futuro, di continuare a votare per le donne, in questo caso non posso supportare Marsha Blackburn. Le sue scelte di voto al Congresso mi lasciano basita e mi terrorizzano. Ha votato contro la paga equa per le donne. Ha votato contro il rinnovo dell'Atto contro la Violenza sulle Donne, che ha cercato di proteggere le donne da violenza domestica, stalking e stupro", ha scritto la cantante. Taylor Swift ritiene di non poter votare per una candidata che crede che "le aziende abbiano il diritto di rifiutare assistenza alle coppie gay", che "gli omosessuali non abbiano diritto di sposarsi", perchè, spiega: "Questi non sono certo i miei valori di donna del Tennessee".
Poi, la pubblica dichiarazione sul suo voto di novembre: "Voterò per Phil Bredesen al Senato e per Jim Cooper alla Camera. Vi prego, vi prego, informatevi riguardo ai candidati dei vostri stati e votate in base a quelli che rappresentano maggiormente i vostri valori".
