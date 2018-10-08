Elezioni metà mandato Usa, Taylor Swift rompe il silenzio: "Voto per i Democratici"

La solitamente apolitica Taylor Swift scende in campo in vista delle elezioni di medio termine americane che si terranno a novembre e rompe il silenzio sulle sue opinioni politiche. A sorpresa, la cantante di 'Bad blood' ha deciso di esporsi tramite un lungo post su Instagram, dove conta ben 112 milioni di follower, spiegando che, se in passato era stata "riluttante" all'idea di condividere le sue opinioni politiche, ora ha cambiato idea. E così, è arrivato il suo endorsement per il candidato democratico che corre per il Senato Usa nel suo Paese natale, il Tennessee, e ha sferrato un feroce attacco contro l'avversario, la repubblicana Marsha Blackburn, che attualmente siede alla Camera.

"Nonostante lo abbia fatto in passato e abbia intenzione, anche in futuro, di continuare a votare per le donne, in questo caso non posso supportare Marsha Blackburn. Le sue scelte di voto al Congresso mi lasciano basita e mi terrorizzano. Ha votato contro la paga equa per le donne. Ha votato contro il rinnovo dell'Atto contro la Violenza sulle Donne, che ha cercato di proteggere le donne da violenza domestica, stalking e stupro", ha scritto la cantante. Taylor Swift ritiene di non poter votare per una candidata che crede che "le aziende abbiano il diritto di rifiutare assistenza alle coppie gay", che "gli omosessuali non abbiano diritto di sposarsi", perchè, spiega: "Questi non sono certo i miei valori di donna del Tennessee".

Poi, la pubblica dichiarazione sul suo voto di novembre: "Voterò per Phil Bredesen al Senato e per Jim Cooper alla Camera. Vi prego, vi prego, informatevi riguardo ai candidati dei vostri stati e votate in base a quelli che rappresentano maggiormente i vostri valori".

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata