Blitz di Greenpeace a Bruxelles. Questa mattina un gigantesco cartellone è comparso sulla sede della Commissione Europea, il Berlaymont building. Il cartellone è alto 40 metri ed è stato appeso da alcuni attivisti che si sono arrampicati sul palazzo. "Roghi in Amazzonia - Europa colpevole" è la gigantesca scritta che compare sullo striscione. Greenpeace ha rivendicato l'azione con l'hashtag #together4Forest su Twitter.

YES ✊



Climbers have just hung a banner from the 40-metre-tall European Commission HQ in Brussels! #AmazonFires – Europe guilty



Sign now >> https://t.co/pgbEQgUrhO and join them in demanding European leaders stop their complicity in forest destruction#Together4Forests pic.twitter.com/65nJXbPErp