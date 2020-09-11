Blitz di Greenpeace a Bruxelles sulla sede della Commissione Ue: "Roghi in Amazzonia, Europa colpevole"
Esteri
Blitz di Greenpeace a Bruxelles sulla sede della Commissione Ue: "Roghi in Amazzonia, Europa colpevole"
11 settembre 2020

Blitz di Greenpeace a Bruxelles. Questa mattina un gigantesco cartellone è comparso sulla sede della Commissione Europea, il Berlaymont building. Il cartellone è alto 40 metri ed è stato appeso da alcuni attivisti che si sono arrampicati sul palazzo. "Roghi in Amazzonia - Europa colpevole" è la gigantesca scritta che compare sullo striscione. Greenpeace ha rivendicato l'azione con l'hashtag #together4Forest su Twitter.

 

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata