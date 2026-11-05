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giovedì 5 novembre 2026

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Elezioni midterm Usa 2026, Hegseth nel mirino dopo la disfatta: rischia l’impeachment

Elezioni midterm Usa 2026, Hegseth nel mirino dopo la disfatta: rischia l’impeachment
Il segretario statunitense alla Difesa Pete Hegseth (Foto AP/Alex Brandon)
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Diversi esponenti repubblicani puntano il dito contro il segretario alla Difesa per la gestione della guerra in Iran

La disfatta elettorale dei Repubblicani alle elezioni di midterm apre una resa dei conti all’interno del partito e investe direttamente il Pentagono. Pete Hegseth finisce nel mirino di diversi deputati del suo stesso schieramento, che gli attribuiscono parte della responsabilità per la decisione di attaccare l’Iran. Lo stesso vicepresidente JD Vance ha riconosciuto nella guerra una delle cause principali della sconfitta.

La Camera potrebbe già votare la prossima settimana per l’impeachment di Hegseth

Dopo la pesante sconfitta elettorale, diversi deputati repubblicani stanno cercando di attribuire le responsabilità al segretario alla Difesa Pete Hegseth. Secondo alcuni esponenti del partito, avrebbe avuto un ruolo decisivo nel convincere Donald Trump ad attaccare l’Iran senza una strategia di uscita e senza un piano per gestire le inevitabili conseguenze politiche del conflitto. A riportarlo è la Cnn, secondo cui la Camera potrebbe votare già la prossima settimana per mettere sotto accusa il capo del Pentagono. Il deputato repubblicano Thomas Massie, del Kentucky, ha dichiarato all’emittente di voler avviare una votazione per l’impeachment di Hegseth al rientro del Congresso. Diverse fonti repubblicane si aspettano che la mozione venga approvata.

Elezioni midterm Usa 2026, Hegseth nel mirino dopo la disfatta: rischia l’impeachment
Il presidente statunitense Donald Trump e il vicepresidente JD Vance (Foto AP/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vance: “Abbiamo perso per la guerra con l’Iran”. Trump difende l’attacco: “Non avevamo scelta”

Il vicepresidente JD Vance ha individuato proprio nel conflitto con Teheran la principale causa della disfatta repubblicana. “Il motivo per cui abbiamo perso è la guerra. Lo ha detto il presidente stesso ieri sera”, ha scritto in un lungo messaggio sui social media. Vance si è rivolto anche agli elettori che avevano criticato la scelta di entrare in guerra: “A chi è furioso e vuole dire ‘ve l’avevo detto’: avete ragione, ce l’avevate detto davvero”. Il vicepresidente ha poi invitato a utilizzare quella stessa energia per sostenere candidati repubblicani che condividano la propria visione politica, aggiungendo di ritenere che le critiche alla guerra siano “largamente” fondate.

Interpellato dai cronisti sulle parole di Vance, Donald Trump si è detto sostanzialmente d’accordo con il vicepresidente sull’impatto della guerra, ma ha ribadito la necessità dell’intervento militare. “Ma dovevamo farlo. L’Iran non può avere un’arma nucleare. Non avevamo scelta”, ha dichiarato il presidente. Trump ha però indicato anche un’altra ragione alla base della sconfitta elettorale, sostenendo che “i prezzi, non la guerra, sono stati la ragione principale” del risultato negativo per i Repubblicani.

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