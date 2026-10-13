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martedì 13 ottobre 2026

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Ucraina, scontro sulla tregua energetica. Zelensky: “Noi ci siamo fermati ma la Russia non ascolta Trump”

Ucraina, scontro sulla tregua energetica. Zelensky: “Noi ci siamo fermati ma la Russia non ascolta Trump”
FILE – Il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelenskyy osserva la scena durante il suo incontro con il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump a margine del vertice NATO ad Ankara, in Turchia, l’8 luglio 2026. (Foto AP/Alex Brandon, archivio)
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Tre persone sono morte a Kharkiv a seguito di un attacco sferrato dai russi che ha colpito un edificio residenziale di 4 piani

L’Ucraina non ha effettuato attacchi contro le raffinerie di petrolio russe o il settore energetico in generale nei due giorni trascorsi da quando il presidente americano” Donald Trump, “ha annunciato una tregua energetica. Ma la Russia non ha ascoltato il presidente americano. In questo lasso di tempo, i russi hanno attaccato sia i nostri impianti energetici che le nostre infrastrutture critiche, inviando segnali assolutamente chiari: non hanno alcuna intenzione di astenersi dagli attacchi contro l’Ucraina”. E’ quanto ha affermato su X il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky, sottolineando che “è necessaria una pressione efficace sulla Russia”.

Zelensky: “Attacco a Kiev, i nostri partner non ci hanno avvisati”

 Il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky ha riferito che c’è stato un attacco missilistico contro Kiev e ha detto di non aver ricevuto alcun preavviso dai Paesi partner. “C’è stato anche un attacco missilistico balistico particolarmente vile contro Kiev: cinque missili hanno colpito infrastrutture civili. Purtroppo, non abbiamo ricevuto alcun preavviso dai nostri partner riguardo a questo attacco. Le informazioni di intelligence sui lanci di missili balistici russi aiutano a salvare vite umane, e questa è una delle questioni più critiche. È proprio questo che aiuta a evitare che le persone vengano uccise: ricevere un preavviso tempestivo sui missili balistici“, ha scritto Zelensky su X.

Cremlino: “Sanzioni Ue potrebbero ostacolare accordo su diesel”

Le sanzioni dell’Unione Europea e altre iniziative dell’Ue potrebbero certamente ostacolare l’attuazione dell’accordo sul diesel tra Russia e Stati Uniti. Lo ha detto il portavoce del Cremlino, Dmitry Peskov, parlando con i giornalisti secondo quanto riporta l’agenzia russa Tass. “Che possa ostacolarlo è certo”, ha affermato Peskov quando gli è stato chiesto se il Cremlino ravvisi il rischio che l’Europa, attraverso nuove sanzioni o altri ostacoli, possa intralciare l’accordo sul combustibile tra Mosca e Washington.

A Kharkiv ritrovati 3 cadaveri sotto macerie dopo attacco russo

 Tre persone sono morte a Kharkiv a seguito di un attacco sferrato dai russi che ha colpito un edificio residenziale di 4 piani che è rimasto distrutto, secondo quanto riferito dalle autorità ucraine. Ne dà notizia Ukrainska Pravda. I tre cadaveri sono stati ritrovati sotto le macerie dell’edificio, hanno affermato i servizi di emergenza. Nell’attacco 11 persone sono rimaste ferite. 

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