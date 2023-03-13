The writing-and-directing duo the Daniels won three Oscars apiece on a dominant night for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

In victories that were entirely expected Sunday but might have seemed like a sci-fi fantasy a year ago, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won Academy Awards for best director and best original screenplay, two of seven won by their multiversal dramedy. The Daniels topped talented fields that included Hollywood royalty Steven Spielberg in both categories.

And they each get to take home a best picture Oscars as producers of the film.

“There is greatness in every single person,” Kwan said as he accepted best director. “It doesn’t matter who we are. There is genius in every single person, you just have to find it. Thank you to the people who unlocked my genius.”

But Kwan assured his young son he would not foist similar expectations on him.

“This is not normal, this is kind of crazy,” he said. “I will love you no matter what.”

The Daniels came into the night the favorites for the directing Oscar, and “ Everything Everywhere All at Once,” the top nominee with 11, had immense awards season momentum. It also won best actress for Michelle Yeoh, best supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan and best supporting actress for Jamie Lee Curtis.

