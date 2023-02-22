A grand jury on Wednesday indicted a former “Dances With Wolves” actor on felony charges that he sexually abused and trafficked Indigenous women and girls in Nevada for a decade.

The sweeping 19-count indictment charges Nathan Chasing Horse, 46, with sexual assault, trafficking and child abuse. It also adds charges of kidnapping, drug trafficking, and open and gross lewdness, AP reports.

Chasing Horse has been in Las Vegas police custody, held on $300,000 bail, since he was arrested Jan. 31 by SWAT officers near the North Las Vegas home he shared with his five wives.

He will be asked to enter a plea for the first time since his arrest when he is arraigned March 1 in Clark County District Court.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata