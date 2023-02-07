Gov. Ron DeSantis would take control over the board of a special governing district Walt Disney World operates in Florida under a bill introduced Monday, as the Republican governor punishes the company over its opposition to the so-called “Don't Say Gay” law.

Republican leaders in the statehouse, in coordination with DeSantis, have begun a special legislative session to restructure the Reedy Creek Improvement District, as the Disney government is known.

The proposal would largely leave the district and its abilities intact but change its name to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and require the governor to appoint a five-member oversight board, according to AP.

Members previously were named through entities controlled by Disney.

