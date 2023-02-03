Bryan Adams may have nabbed his first Grammy nomination in over two decades, but he won't be at the ceremony. He's got a gig that night.

The Canadian rock star had committed to a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday and he didn’t want to disappoint his fans or his crew by cancelling, according to AP.

“Work is work. I mean, I’ve got 40 people in my tour, so I want to make sure I keep them in hot food and shoes, you know?” he said earlier this week.

Working hard is a theme for Adams, who last year released four albums — his 15th studio effort, “So Happy It Hurts,” the cast album for “Pretty Woman: The Musical” and “Classic” and “Classic Pt. II,” which saw him re-record songs from his catalog and handle most of the instruments.

