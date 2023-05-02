Washington (USA), (LaPresse) – The nomination for the MAD Awards, for ‘Manufacturer Branded Environments’, was made in collaboration with Haworth, a Michigan-based group that owns some of the most prestigious Italian brands on display, such as Poltrona Frau, Capellini and Cassina.

Haworth’s CEO Franco Bianchi, who last year was awarded the title of Maestro dell’Ordine della Stella al Merito by Consul Baistrocchi, one of the highest honours that President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella can bestow, commented: “Our partnership with the Consulate demonstrates our commitment to design and innovation and our support for Italian design initiatives”.

