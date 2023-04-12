The persistence of high inflation will likely be on display — again — in Wednesday's latest government report on consumer price increases.

Yet there may also be some signs of improvement in the March inflation data, with the prices of some key items, such as gasoline, furniture and new cars, potentially rising more slowly or falling outright.

Compared with 12 months earlier, economists predict that inflation slowed sharply, from 6% in February to 5.2% in March, according to a survey by the data provider FactSet.

But excluding volatile food and gas costs, so-called core prices are thought to have ticked up to 5.6% from a year ago, compared with a 5.5% rise in February. That figure has changed little since December. The Federal Reserve and many private economists regard core prices as a better measure of underlying inflation.

