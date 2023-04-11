JetBlue said Tuesday it will begin flying between New York and Amsterdam this summer after a Dutch court blocked a government effort to limit flights at Schiphol Airport.

JetBlue currently flies to London and will start service to Paris in June. The Amsterdam flights will put the New York-based airline in head-to-head competition against the alliance of bigger rivals Delta Air Lines and KLM.

“This route is long overdue for some competition,” said JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes.

JetBlue said it eventually plans to add flights between Boston and Amsterdam, but it did not give a timetable.

