The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid was higher over the past few months than the government had initially reported, reflecting a modest rise in layoffs as the economy has slowed in the face of higher interest rates.

6 Aprile 2023

The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of applications has been above 200,000 since early February — above previous estimates, though still relatively low by historical standards.

The department has revised its estimates of the number of weekly applications for jobless benefits under a new formula it is using to reflect seasonal adjustments.

The new formula is intended to more accurately capture seasonal patterns in job losses.

