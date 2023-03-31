Weeks after the failure of two banks, President Joe Biden called Thursday for independent regulatory agencies to impose tighter rules on the financial system, telling them that they can act under current law without additional steps taken by Congress.

The recommended changes outlined by the White House try to put a clear blame on the Trump administration for weakening supervision of regional banks, issuing a fact sheet that said Biden’s predecessor “weakened many important common-sense requirements and supervision.”

“The president is urging the banking regulators to consider reforms that will reduce the risk of future banking crises,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata