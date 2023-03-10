Ford Motor Co. announced Friday that it will cut around 1,100 jobs at its plant in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia.

The cuts are in addition to the 2,300 layoffs largely in Germany and the United Kingdom that the automaker announced last month as part of a “leaner, more competitive cost structure in Europe.”

Ford Spain said in a statement that it notified unions on Friday of what it described as “a profound restructuring of its operations.” Ford has recently championed the Valencia plant as its preferred site to assemble “next-generation” electric vehicles on the continent.

José Luis Parra Navarro, a UGT union spokesman, said the workforce would become “surplus” when the plant switched to making electric cars because the work “requires less labor.”

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata