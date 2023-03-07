The U.S. government has escalated its trade dispute over proposed Mexican limits on genetically modified corn, asking Monday for formal consultations with Mexico on the issue.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office announced it has called for consultations with Mexico over proposed rules that would ban GM corn for human consumption; Mexico says it could eventually ban it for animal feed as well.

The trade representative’s office said the ban could “threaten to disrupt billions of dollars in agricultural trade.”

Mexico is the leading importer of U.S. corn, most of which is genetically modified. Almost all is fed to cattle, pigs and chickens in Mexico, which doesn’t grow enough feed corn to supply itself.

