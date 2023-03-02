Florence Labb, Global Customer Marketing Manager of Esaote: "Artificial intelligence is at the heart of the system. Our Augmented Insight™ includes solutions based on artificial intelligence with a multidisciplinary clinical approach"

Esaote, a leading Italian company in the biomedical sector, presented the new MyLab™X90 premium ultrasound system on March 1, 2023 with a ceremony dedicated to the European Society of Radiology, on the occasion of ECR 2023 in Vienna.

“MyLab™X90 offers excellent performance and is designed to maximize diagnostic confidence and streamline workflows through automation,” said Guillaume Gauthier, Global Product Marketing Manager at Esaote.

“Artificial intelligence is at the heart of the system. Our Augmented Insight™ includes AI-based solutions with a multidisciplinary clinical approach,” he added. “MyLab™X90 was designed with the operator at the center to provide an unprecedented user experience,” said Florence Labb, Global Customer Marketing Manager at Esaote. “Our goal is to make complex processes simpler and advanced technologies readily available in daily clinical practice. With MyLab™X90, healthcare professionals can expect a truly innovative experience in this sense”.

From a technological point of view, MyLab™X90 offers premium level components such as the ClearWave architecture, the XCrystal probe and the eLed monitor, guaranteeing excellent display of images on the screen, with very high contrast resolution. MyLab X90 is the result of strategic developments and international multidisciplinary teams focused on innovation and enriches the range of ultrasound systems offered by Esaote, a leading Italian company in the biomedical field in ultrasound, dedicated magnetic resonance and information technology for healthcare.

