U.S. women’s coach Vlatko Andonovski earned 27% as much as men’s coach Gregg Berhalter in the year ending last March 31, down slightly from 28% in the previous year.

Andonovski earned $446,495, according to the U.S. Soccer Federation’s tax filing released Monday, including $50,000 in bonuses for the Americans’ third-place finish in the Tokyo Olympics. Berhalter earned $1,641,398, including $300,000 in bonuses during a year that included the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup title.

Berhalter remained the federation’s highest-paid employee. In the previous fiscal year, Andonovski earned $357,597 and Berhalter $1,291,539.

Earnie Stewart earned $799,380 as the USSF’s sporting director, virtually identical to his $799,699 the prior year. Men’s general manager Brian McBride earned $346,494, a slight increase from $338,417.

