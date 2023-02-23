Beirut’s pubic prosecutor on Thursday charged the governor of cash-strapped Lebanon's Central Bank, his brother and an associate with corruption, Lebanese officials said.

The development comes one month after a European judicial delegation from France, Germany, and Luxembourg visited Lebanon to question Gov. Riad Salameh and dozens of other individuals over suspected corruption after five European state opened cases against him, AP reports.

Since 2019, Lebanon has been in the throes of the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history, rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement. Three quarters of the country’s population of 6 million now lives in poverty.

The 72-year-old Salameh was once hailed as the guardian of Lebanon’s financial stability but many now hold him responsible for the crisis, citing policies that drove up national debt and caused the Lebanese pound to lose more than 90% of its value against the dollar.

