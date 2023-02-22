Saudi Arabia deposited $1 billion into the central bank of Yemen’s internationally recognized government Tuesday in a bid to bolster the country’s ailing economy, state media said.

In a brief statement, the state-run Saudi Press Agency said the $1 billion deposited into the Aden-based central bank will help the Riyadh-backed administration implement economic reforms, AP reports.

Yemen’s ruinous civil war, now entering its ninth year, has wrecked the country’s economy and pushed half of the population to the brink of famine. Over 150,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

The war began in 2014 when Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized Yemen’s capital Sanaa, along with much of the north of the country, forcing the government into exile. A Saudi coalition, including the United Arab Emirates, intervened the next year to try to restore the internationally recognized government. The country’s central bank has since been divided between the warring sides, with the Houthis operating its monetary authority from Sanaa.

