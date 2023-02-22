The price of releasing planet-heating carbon into the atmosphere rose above 100 euros (about $107) in the European Union for the first time this week, a signal that experts said Wednesday speaks for the bloc's efforts to make polluting costlier, according to the Associated Press.

The EU has laid down a path to become carbon neutral by 2050, meaning it would only emit as much carbon dioxide as can be absorbed again through natural or artificial means. In 2005 it established an emissions trading system, or ETS, where major emitters have to buy allowances for every ton of CO2 they release.

The price, calculated per ton of carbon dioxide or equivalent greenhouse gas emissions, had long remained under 25 euros before rising sharply about two years ago. It had hovered around 90 euros for the past year until Tuesday, when it passed the 100-euro mark for the first time.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata