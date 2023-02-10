With the global shortage of semiconductors still crimping U.S auto production, General Motors has signed a deal with chipmaker GlobalFoundries to dedicate part of an upstate New York factory to supply the automaker.

In a joint statement from the companies Thursday, Malta, New York-based GlobalFoundries said it will expand production capacity inside its Malta plant exclusively for GM’s supply chain, AP reported.

The factory would supply finished computer chips to GM parts suppliers that manufacture computer modules to control everything from transmissions to brakes to radios.

GM said the deal is for a “long term,” but the company wouldn’t say how long the agreement lasts. The companies also wouldn’t say how many wafers would be produced or release financial details.

