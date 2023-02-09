The culinary competition chaired by the three Michelin stars Yannick Alléno will take place on March 30.

The Superyacht Chef Competition returns for the fourth year with new criteria to spice up the race. The culinary competition organized by the Yacht Club de Monaco in collaboration with Bluewater and held under the aegis of the La Belle Classe Academy training center of Ycm is slated for March 30.

In this edition, participants will have to deal with a mysterious basket and ‘last minute’ ingredients while demonstrating their ability to respect anti-waste criteria. “This event is absolutely in line with our ambition to position Monaco as a center of excellence in the luxury yacht sector, in particular from the point of view of the professional opportunities that can develop, respecting the values that distinguish the initiative Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting”, says the general secretary of the Yacht Club de Monaco Bernard d’Alessandri.

Presiding over the competition is two-times three-Michelin-starred chef Yannick Alléno, one of the greatest in the world, passionate about French cuisine and his legacy.

Under the supervision of Joël Garault, president of the Monaco Goûts et Saveurs association, the jury of professionals called to examine the dishes includes chef Nicolas Petit (M/Y Latitude), winner in 2022, chef Benoît Nicolas, winner of the competition ‘Meilleur Ouvrier de France’ 2015 in the gastronomic cuisine category, and chef Cristina Bowerman, specialized in traditional Italian cuisine influenced by her numerous experiences abroad.

Also, this year the participants will have to comply with the anti-waste criteria which require the use of all the ingredients of the mysterious basket, in order not to incur a penalty. British chef Duncan Biggs will take care of this aspect.

Flexibility will be the keystone for the nine chefs, destined to discover the ingredients inside the mysterious basket just before cooking. They will then have five minutes to reflect on what to do before dedicating themselves to creating a dish in their ‘reduced’ workstation to simulate the spaces available on board.

At this point, the public can decide to add a missing ingredient to the cart and then vote for the dish with the best presentation. The competition includes tests in three 45-minute batteries from which three finalists will emerge who will then have to create a main course and a dessert to decree the absolute winner.

