British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shook up his government on Tuesday, moving ministers and merging departments in a bid to assert control amid ethics scandals and sniping from Conservative Party colleagues.

7 Febbraio 2023

Sunak appointed lawmaker Greg Hands to chair the governing party, which is demoralized by dismal opinion poll ratings and a year of turmoil, AP reports, adding that Sunak is Britain’s third Conservative prime minister in less than a year.

Hands, a former trade minister who has served in Parliament since 2005, replaces Nadhim Zahawi, who was fired by Sunak last month after failing to come clean about a multimillion-dollar tax dispute.

As deputy party chair, Sunak installed Lee Anderson, an ex-coal miner turned combative legislator from the right wing of the Conservative Party who once said people use food banks because “they cannot cook properly” or make a budget.

