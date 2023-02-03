Starbucks reported lower-than-expected sales in its fiscal first quarter, hurt by COVID restrictions in China and lower consumer demand in other markets.

Global same-store sales — or sales at stores open at least a year — were up 5% in the October-December period, but that was partly due to higher prices. Store transactions were down 2%, AP reports.

Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast a 6.7% increase in same-store sales.

In the U.S., same-store sales were up 10% as customers spent more per order. But overall transactions rose just 1%.

Starbucks said its revenue rose 8% to a record $8.7 billion, but that also fell short of analysts’ expectation of $8.79 billion.

