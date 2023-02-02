The Biden administration is taking aim at Apple and Google for operating mobile app stores that it says stifle competition.

The finding is contained in a Commerce Department report released by the administration on Wednesday as President Joe Biden convened his competition council for an update on efforts to promote competition and lower prices, according to AP.

“You’ve heard me say capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism,” Biden said Wednesday before convening the meeting, “it is just simply exploitation,” he said.

And on another competition front, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was pushing forward with efforts to limit credit card late fees.

