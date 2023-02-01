Most economists expect the Fed to raise its benchmark lending rate by 0.25 percentage points Wednesday, and Wall Street hopes that it's the last.

After multiple three-quarter and half-point hikes last year, there has been broad concern that the Fed’s aggressive actions to cool inflation might tip the global economy into recession, AP writes.

So far, there has been little evidence that a downturn is imminent, outside of layoffs in the tech sector, which underwent a massive hiring boom during the pandemic.

Investors are hoping the Fed declares victory and starts rolling back rate increases late this year despite repeated warnings from Chair Jerome Powell that the cost of borrowing could be kept high for an extended period.

