An estimated 1.27 million people took to the streets of French cities, towns and villages Tuesday, according to the Interior Ministry, in new massive protests against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to raise the retirement age by two years.

The turnout exceeded participation in a previous round of strikes and protests against the proposed pension system reform, in a significant victory for labor unions, according to AP.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne was forced to acknowledge that her government “hears” the “questions and doubts” raised by the reforms.

The eight unions organizing the protests announced that they would organize new demonstrations on Feb. 7 and Feb. 11.

“In the face of massive rejection, the government must withdraw its reform,” said Patricia Drevon of the Workers’ Force union, standing beside colleagues from the other unions.

