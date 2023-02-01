The presidents of Bulgaria and Serbia on Wednesday launched the construction of the Bulgarian part of a gas link that is designed to diversify the energy supplies of a region that until recently was almost fully dependent on natural gas deliveries from Russia.

The 85.5 million-euro ($93.2 million) project is one of several planned gas interconnectors that would give eastern European Union members and countries hoping to join the 27-nation bloc access to the global gas market, AP reports.

The 170-kilometer (106-mile) conduit, which the EU is mostly funding, will run from the Bulgarian city of Novi Iskar to Nis in southern Serbia.

Plans call for an initial capacity of 1.8 billion cubic meters of gas a year with the possibility of reverse flow.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata