Wall Street was poised to open with lower Monday as attention turns to this week's decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates and a week heavy with big tech earnings.

According to AP, futures for the Dow Jones industrials slipped 0.6% and the S&P 500 fell 0.8% before the opening bell.

New data released Friday showed that U.S. inflation continues to cool, raising hopes for a smaller, less painful increase than last year’s series of aggressive “jumbo” hikes. The measure the Fed prefers, which doesn’t count food and energy costs, was 4.4% higher in December than a year earlier. That was down from 4.7% inflation in November.

Income growth for Americans slowed in December, while consumer spending fell a bit more sharply than expected.

Economists believe Friday’s data keeps the Fed on track to raise its key benchmark rate by 0.25 percentage points Wednesday, a step back from the its increase of 0.50 points last month and four straight hikes of 0.75 points before that.

