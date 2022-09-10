“Sul costo del gas, continuiamo a lavorare su risposte adatte a un mercato globale. Obiettivo: garantire prezzi più bassi in Europa garantendo la sicurezza dell’approvvigionamento”. Così su twitter la presidente della Commissione Ue, Ursula von der Leyen.

On the cost of gas, we continue to work on answers adapted to a global market.

Objective: to ensure lower prices in Europe while guaranteeing security of supply.

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 10, 2022