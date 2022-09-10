10 Settembre 2022

“Sul costo del gas, continuiamo a lavorare su risposte adatte a un mercato globale. Obiettivo: garantire prezzi più bassi in Europa garantendo la sicurezza dell’approvvigionamento”. Così su twitter la presidente della Commissione Ue, Ursula von der Leyen.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata

Tag:,