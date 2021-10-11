Il riconoscimento assegnato dall'Accademia Svedese: i vincitori "hanno fornito nuove informazioni sul mercato del lavoro" e mostrato conclusioni legate agli "esperimenti naturali"

Il Premio Nobel per l’Economia 2021 è stato assegnato metà a David Card e per metà a Joshua D. Angrist e Guido W. Imbens.

The work of the 2021 economic sciences laureates has revolutionised empirical research in the social sciences and significantly improved the ability of the research community to answer questions of great importance to us all.#NobelPrize

