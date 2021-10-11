Il riconoscimento assegnato dall'Accademia Svedese: i vincitori "hanno fornito nuove informazioni sul mercato del lavoro" e mostrato conclusioni legate agli "esperimenti naturali"

11 Ottobre 2021

Il Premio Nobel per l’Economia 2021 è stato assegnato metà a David Card e per metà a Joshua D. Angrist e Guido W. Imbens.

 

I vincitori, spiega l’accademia, “ci hanno fornito nuove informazioni sul mercato del lavoro e hanno mostrato quali conclusioni su causa ed effetto si possono trarre dagli esperimenti naturali. Il loro approccio si è diffuso in altri campi e ha rivoluzionato la ricerca empirica”.

L’annuncio

