Il riconoscimento assegnato dall'Accademia Svedese: i vincitori "hanno fornito nuove informazioni sul mercato del lavoro" e mostrato conclusioni legate agli "esperimenti naturali"
Il Premio Nobel per l’Economia 2021 è stato assegnato metà a David Card e per metà a Joshua D. Angrist e Guido W. Imbens.
The work of the 2021 economic sciences laureates has revolutionised empirical research in the social sciences and significantly improved the ability of the research community to answer questions of great importance to us all.#NobelPrize
I vincitori, spiega l’accademia, “ci hanno fornito nuove informazioni sul mercato del lavoro e hanno mostrato quali conclusioni su causa ed effetto si possono trarre dagli esperimenti naturali. Il loro approccio si è diffuso in altri campi e ha rivoluzionato la ricerca empirica”.
The 2021 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded with one half to David Card and the other half jointly to Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/nkMjWai4Gn
