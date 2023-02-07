The Italian University of Padua is celebrating its 800th anniversary in Morocco with a rich and eclectic program which will run from February 9 to 11, 2023.

The Italian University, one of the oldest universities in the world (founded on September 29, 1222) will conclude, in Rabat, the cycle of events entitled “Free your future: Padua in the world”.

This event is organized with the support of Italian Cultural Institutes and Italian Embassies and Consulates around the world, as well as the Mohammed V University of Rabat.

The program also includes presentations by Italian and Moroccan academics and a Jazz show which will take place on February 11, 2023 in Casablanca. Entitled “Jazz society. The Plural World Explained by Jazz”, this Jazz piece is written by Stefano Allievi.

From the first moments of its history, the University of Padua presents a characteristic that marks its singular historical importance. Second in age only to its sister city in Bologna, it almost immediately asserted itself as a reality of European scope, certainly becoming the scientific and cultural institution par excellence in the geographical context over which the hegemony of the Serenissima extended. But above all exerting an intense and long constant attraction on a large part of the cultural circles of the continent, according to a presentation note from the organizers.

For centuries, the presence of students from different European countries remained high and was recognized institutionally by student corporations, such as the Nationes, which brought together students of the same national origin and participated to a large extent in the university governance.

Among the reasons that contribute to determining this success, there is the care, always proudly claimed, that the university applies to safeguarding its autonomy and the freedom of research and teaching, associated – albeit in a complex dialectic between conservative instances and extremely innovative experiences – to an openness to cultural contexts experienced as distant and problematic, but often capable of presenting serious reasons for interest.

One can certainly situate a very vast and long-lasting episode like that constituted by the Aristotelian and Averroist school of Padua in the European phenomenon which sees the author of the “Great Commentary”, ʾAbū al-Walīd Muḥammad ibn ʾAḥmad ibn Rušd (Averroes), as a decisive ingredient in the formation of Thomistic philosophy, but from the bedrock of Averroism that more original paths developed, such as those of Peter of Abano and later of Marsilius of Padua, recalls the same source.

However, an emblematic event of the relationship which, in less visible forms, tends to be constantly reproduced between the University of the Republic of Venice and the cultural worlds which find their outlet on the eastern and southern shores of the Mediterranean, is that which saw the publication in Padua, in 1698, of the first complete Latin translation of the Koran. Work of Lucquois Ludovico Marracci, who translated the Bible into Arabic, the Coran in Latin was printed in Padua not by chance.

Today, in a historical phase where the feeling that the Mediterranean dimension must be the subject of a new reflection is spreading and sharpening, as an essential condition for a Europe capable of resisting the tests imposed on it by the transformations in progress, the University of Padua, thanks to a now extensive network of collaborations with universities and research centers around the world, does not lack significant experiences oriented in this direction.

It is therefore more than justified that a not insignificant stage of the itinerary with which the University of Padua wants to celebrate its remarkable past, while addressing the challenges of the present, be located in a country of the Mediterranean Arab world, and that this takes place in Morocco with the significant collaboration of our diplomatic and consular authorities, the Italian Institute of Culture and Moroccan institutions.

Indeed, the relationship between the University of Padua and Morocco has been articulated over time in a plurality of collaborations with different academic institutions. In defining the project for the event to be held in Rabat and Casablanca, it was deemed appropriate to offer an example of how today’s cultural communication interweaves different languages and practices, in order to disseminate the results of research but also to promote forms of interaction that stimulate creativity, according to methods that are not limited to those of the scientific enterprise, it is emphasized.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata