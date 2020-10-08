Nobel Letteratura alla poetessa Glück
Letteratura
Nobel Letteratura alla poetessa Glück

L'annuncio dell'Accademia reale svedese delle scienze: "Rende esperienza individuale universale"

08 ottobre 2020

Il Premio Nobel per la Letteratura 2020 è andato a Louise Glück, poetessa statunitense di 77 anni. La poetessa ha debuttato nel 1968 con ‘Firstborn’. L'Accademia reale svedese delle scienze ha annunciato il premio alle 13, ora italiana, "per la sua inconfondibile voce poetica che con una bellezza austera rende l'esperienza individuale universale". Già vincitrice del Pulitzer per la poesia nel 1993 con 'L'iris selvatico' (tradotto in Italiano nel 2003), Glück è nata e cresciuta a New York e ha origini ebraiche.

La notizia:

