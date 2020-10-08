Nobel Letteratura alla poetessa Glück

Il Premio Nobel per la Letteratura 2020 è andato a Louise Glück, poetessa statunitense di 77 anni. La poetessa ha debuttato nel 1968 con ‘Firstborn’. L'Accademia reale svedese delle scienze ha annunciato il premio alle 13, ora italiana, "per la sua inconfondibile voce poetica che con una bellezza austera rende l'esperienza individuale universale". Già vincitrice del Pulitzer per la poesia nel 1993 con 'L'iris selvatico' (tradotto in Italiano nel 2003), Glück è nata e cresciuta a New York e ha origini ebraiche.

The 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded to the American poet Louise Glück “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.”#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/Wbgz5Gkv8C — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2020

