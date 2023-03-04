German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Western allies would support Ukraine for “as long as it takes” as he visited the White House on Friday for a private meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.

The two leaders are huddling as the war enters a difficult next phase, with fresh concerns about softening political resolve behind maintaining billions of dollars in military assistance for Kyiv, according to AP.

“This is a very, very important year because of the dangerous threat to peace that comes from Russia invading Ukraine,” Scholz said.

Both leaders said they would continue working “in lockstep,” and Biden thanked Scholz for helping to “maintain the pressure” on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

China wasn’t mentioned during their brief public remarks in the Oval Office, although the meeting comes as both countries have become increasingly vocal about concerns that Beijing may step off the sidelines and supply weapons to Russia.

