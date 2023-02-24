United Nations (New York)- LaPresse- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a meeting Friday in New York with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Italy Antonio Tajani, where he thanked Italy for its leadership on providing a range of assistance to Ukraine, including hosting more than 173,000 Ukrainian refugees.

During this meeting, the two officials discussed shared efforts to aid Ukraine’s self-defense and support the Ukrainian people amid Russia’s aggression, a press release by the U.S State department states.

Blinken and Tajani also discussed challenges posed by the PRC, and the Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Italy’s contributions to peace and security in Africa and the Mediterranean.

