Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday he plans to present to other Group of Seven countries a set of “new ideas” for sanctions against Russia over its war on Ukraine when he hosts an online G-7 summit later in the day to mark the one-year anniversary of the start of the invasion.

Kishida, as this year’s G-7 president, told a news conference he also planned to call on other countries to stop providing military support to Russia.

“In order to absolutely not allow one-sided changes to the status quo, we must firmly carry out support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia to regain peace and international order based on the rule of law,” Kishida said. “G-7 serves the core of the international commitment to do so.”

Kishida made his remarks just hours before he was to host a teleconference with other G-7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

