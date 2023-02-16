The parliament of oil-rich Norway on Thursday announced that the Scandinavian country is donating 75 billion kroner ($7.4 billion) to Kyiv as part of a five-year support package, making Norway one of the world’s biggest donors to war-torn Ukraine.

In a video address to the 169-seat parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Norway for the donation, AP reports.

“You are creating a precedent for long-term financial support for a state that’s defending its independence,” Zelenskyy said.

The 10 Norwegian party leaders spoke afterward to express their support to the package. Only the socialist Red Party, which has eight seats, opposed the donation, because part of the money was earmarked for weapons. No vote was held.

The money will be split evenly between military and humanitarian assistance over five years, broken down to 15 billion kroner ($1.5 billion) annually.

