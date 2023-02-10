As Ukraine pushes for Russian athletes to be barred from next year’s Paris Olympics and threats of a boycott mount, officials from 30 countries were holding a summit Friday to discuss how to respond, AP reports.

The International Olympic Committee argues it would be discriminatory to exclude Russia and ally Belarus entirely. With qualifying in many sports already under way, the IOC wants athletes from those countries to compete in a neutral capacity without national symbols.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has previously said any neutral flag for Russia would be “stained with blood,” is due to address the online summit by video link. Zelenskyy made surprise visits to Britain and France on Wednesday, pushing for fighter jets to battle Russian invaders in a dramatic speech to the British Parliament.

