Russia used strategic bombers, cruise missiles and killer drones in a wave of attacks across Ukraine early Friday, AP reports.

Russian forces launched 71 cruise missiles, 35 S-300 missiles and seven Shahed drones since late Thursday, Ukraine’s military chief, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi said.

Ukrainian forces downed 61 cruise missiles and five drones, he said.

The cruise missiles were launched by Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers and from Russian navy ships in the Black Sea, Zaluzhnyi said, while the S-300 missiles were launched from the Belgorod region just inside Russia and the occupied part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Moscow once again targeted the power supply in “another attempt to destroy the Ukrainian energy system and deprive Ukrainians of light, heat, water.”

