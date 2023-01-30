New U.S. ambassador to Moscow Lynne Tracy on Monday met with a Russian deputy foreign minister, officials said.

Tracy arrived in Moscow last week, taking up her post amid high tensions over Russia’s military actions in Ukraine and U.S. support for Ukraine including President Joe Biden’s recent decision to provide advanced battle tanks. Russia accuses Washington of engaging in a proxy war with Moscow, according to AP.

A U.S. Embassy statement did not give details of what Tracy discussed with Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

It said she “begins her tenure in Moscow focused on maintaining dialogue between our capitals at a time of unprecedented tension. She will also be an advocate for the safety and fair treatment of all U.S. citizens detained in Russia.”

