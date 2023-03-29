A man wielding a large knife killed two Portuguese women and wounded several other people at an Ismaili Muslim center in Lisbon on Tuesday, authorities said.

Police said they were investigating the stabbings as a possible terror act.

Portuguese authorities described the man as a refugee from Afghanistan who was receiving help from the Ismaili Community. Local Afghan community representatives said the suspect was known to have psychological problems after his wife died while their family was at a refugee camp in Greece.

While police told The Associated Press they were investigating Tuesday’s violence as a possible extremist act, Portuguese Interior Minister José Luis Carneiro publicly urged caution, saying any “hasty analysis” should be avoided.

