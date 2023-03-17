Two police officers in western Canada were shot and killed Thursday while responding to a domestic dispute, and the suspected shooter died of self-inflicted wounds, police said. A woman at the scene was taken to hospital.

The officers were shot in the city of Edmonton when they arrived at an apartment building at around 12:47 a.m., and there was no indication the officers were able to get any shots off, Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee said.

McFee said the woman who called police was taken to hospital where she was in serious but stable condition. He said she is related to the suspect.

McFee identified the deceased officers as Travis Jordan, 35, a eight and a half year veteran of the Edmonton police and Brett Ryan, 30, a five and a half year veteran of the force.

