Mexico’s president said Wednesday he hopes that the former Mexican security chief convicted this week in the U.S. of bribe-taking will cooperate with prosecutors there and perhaps implicate former Mexican presidents.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he hopes Genaro Garcia Luna will make a deal with prosecutors to reduce his sentence, in exchange for testifying about López Obrador’s predecessors.

The former top Mexican security official was convicted Tuesday of taking massive bribes to protect the violent drug cartels he was tasked with combating.

Garcia Luna served in different security posts under former presidents Vicente Fox and Felipe Calderon between 2000 and 2012. Both are political enemies of López Obrador, AP recalls.

