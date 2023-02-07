Three U.S. tourists were stabbed in Puerto Rico early Monday after police said someone told them to stop filming in a renowned seaside community known as La Perla that is popular with visitors.

The confrontation began when one of the tourists, who lives in South Carolina, began filming a mobile hamburger cart and was told to stop and leave the area, police said.

Two of the tourists remain hospitalized, including one who was stabbed six times, police said.

No one has been arrested, according to AP.

